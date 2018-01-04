Serial sex offender jailed 15 years for preying on boys

A Land Transport Authority security auditor, who used "ItsmeDeedeeYourfrenlyfren" as his Facebook moniker to prey on young boys from mid-2015 to last March, was jailed for 15 years yesterday.

Before handing out the sentence, District Judge Jasvender Kaur said that Soffiyan Hamzah, 38, was a serial offender who had targeted some 15 minors in all. She added: "The law exists to protect young persons."

SEXUAL GROOMING

Soffiyan pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of sexual penetration involving minors below 16. Seven other similar charges and 68 others of commercial sex with boys below 18 were taken into consideration at sentencing.

Four counts of sexual grooming and three charges under the Films Act, including being in possession of 453 obscene films, were also taken into consideration.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong told the court that Soffiyan has a propensity to commit paedophilic offences.

She said: "The accused placed all of the victims at risk of harm by exposing them to the risk of transmission of sexually transmitted diseases as no protection was used for all of the sexual acts."

She added that Soffiyan even instructed one of his victims, then 14, to position himself in "a porn-star like pose".

The youngster was then asked to snap pictures of his own private parts.

Soffiyan also recorded a video while performing oral sex on another victim, then 17.