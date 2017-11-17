Seven more commuters seek treatment after Joo Koon train collision

SMRT and LTA stopped train services between Joo Koon and Tuas Link yesterday to facilitate investigations.

Seven more commuters sought treatment yesterday after the train collision at Joo Koon MRT station on Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of those injured in the accident to 36.

Giving an update as of 6pm yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operator SMRT said in a joint statement that there was a new walk-in case at the National University Hospital (NUH), but the patient has since returned home.

At Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), there were five new walk-in cases. The hospital also received another new patient conveyed by ambulance who is currently being treated.

Meanwhile, three commuters who were warded for observation on Wednesday remain in hospital.

No details of their conditions were given. Two are at NTFGH, and one is at NUH.

Among the 36 injured, two were SMRT employees who were treated and discharged on Wednesday.

An unprecedented software glitch in the new signalling system of the East-West Line resulted in the collision between two MRT trains at Joo Koon station.

Passengers were thrown by the impact, with several suffering knocks, fractures and bruises.

One commuter was said to have suffered a facial injury with a tooth broken.

Engineer Wang Hai, 38, who kept his balance by grabbing on to a pole, heard people crying and later saw a puddle of vomit in one of the cabins.

"I didn't notice anything out of the ordinary, the train was pulling into the station really, really slowly. All of a sudden, we were thrown off our feet," he said.

"There was screaming and there was also a screeching, breaking sound."

Mr Wang, who was in the second cabin of the train, said some of those who were injured were crying and someone pushed the emergency button.

"There was panic at first, then people started comforting or helping one another."

SMRT said that affected passengers may approach staff at any SMRT station for assistance with compensation or call on 1800-336-8900.

