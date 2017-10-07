Seven taken to hospital after 12-car pile-up on KPE

The accident on the KPE yesterday morning happened in the first lane of the expressway.

More than 10 vehicles - stuck bonnet to boot - lined the rightmost lane of an expressway yesterday morning.

The pile-up of 12 cars on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) sent seven people to the hospital.

The Land Transport Authority posted on Twitter at 9.38am about an accident in the direction of East Coast Parkway, before the Tampines Road exit, and advised motorists to avoid lane one.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted to the accident at about 9.45am and sent three ambulances to the scene.

Three women and four men were conscious when taken to hospital.

The Straits Times understands that their injuries were not life-threatening.