Seven taken to hospital after Woodlands accident

Seven people were taken to hospital yesterday after a chain collision involving two lorries and two cars on Woodlands Ave 5.

Ms Nur'Ain Rosman, who witnessed the accident which happened around 6am, told evening newspaper Shin Min Daily News that her friends were in three of the vehicles involved.

The group of nearly 20 friends had just eaten their pre-dawn meal at Al-Ameen Eating Corner in Woodlands and were on their way to a mosque for prayers when the collision happened, the sales executive said.

Ms Nur'Ain, 25, said the lorry which crashed into her friends' vehicles hit the side of one friend's car.

Instead of stopping, the lorry, which was ferrying foreign workers, accelerated and rammed into the second lorry and another friend's car, she added.

Five people, aged between 16 and 35, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while two boys, aged 10 and 11, were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A police spokesman said all the victims were conscious and that investigations are ongoing.