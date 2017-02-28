Shanmugam: Firefighter Tan is a true professional

She was the first female responder at the Tuas View Circuit fire last Thursday.

Rota Commander Captain Shawn Tan, 28, led the first team of firefighters from Tuas View Fire Station to battle the inferno.

Cpt Tan, who is married with no children, is also the only woman working at the station.

She has been with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for almost two years and said this was one of the biggest fires she had fought.

She said: "The adrenaline is there to cover the jitters.

"Our training is very important to ensure everything is second nature to us.

"By the time we handed over to the next shift, we were all quite tired."

Minister for Home Affairs and Law, Mr K. Shanmugam, visited the firefighters at the scene that night.

He praised the SCDF on his Facebook page and highlighted the efforts of Cpt Tan.

He posted: "She was on duty yesterday, spent all of today firefighting and will be on duty again tomorrow.

"When I asked her how she felt, she said it was a meaningful job! True professional."

Cpt Tan was previously an army regular for six years.

She also dives and is now a rescue diver and divemaster.

Her father was sceptical about her joining the SCDF at first.