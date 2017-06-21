Shared bikes block path in Woodlands, LTA issues notices

LTA officers attach notices of removal on 12 bicycles - 10 oBike bicycles and two privately owned bicycles.

Seventeen bicycles were found parked indiscriminately at a sheltered walkway at Block 111, Woodlands Street 13 yesterday morning.

When The New Paper arrived at the scene yesterday, two Land Transport Authority (LTA) Active Mobility Enforcement Officers were seen attaching notices of removal on 12 bicycles - 10 oBike bicycles and two privately owned bicycles. They were parked within the sheltered walkway.

Five oBikes were parked on the grass patch next to it and were not issued the notices.

TNP understands it is because the grass patch comes under the jurisdiction of the National Parks Board.

A resident who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh said the bicycles were a nuisance.

He said: "Most users are young and they don't realise how inconvenient it is for older folks when they park like this. They leave the bicycles anywhere and it is difficult to walk.

"Sometimes they also ride very fast, not realising there are a lot of old people around here."

A resident of 32 years, who wanted to be known only as Mr Omar, 66, uses an electronic wheelchair as his right leg was amputated.

'TROUBLESOME'

He said: "The Government needs to enforce proper places for the bicycles to be parked so it is not troublesome. But users must also be responsible, they must think of others who also use the walkways and facilities.

"Sometimes, the bicycles are just left in the middle of the path. I cannot move the bicycle away. I have to reverse and find another route."

An LTA spokesman told TNP that more than 1,400 bicycles parking spaces have been allocated since March.

She said: "In spite of these efforts, LTA has issued approximately 600 removal notices for indiscriminately parked bicycles, and impounded 135 bicycles as they were not removed within the stipulated grace period since May."

LTA said the grace period for removing the bicycles is within half a day. An administration fee is imposed for the retrieval of impounded bicycles.

In another case, four people aged 16 to 18, were arrested on Monday after a police report was made on Fridayabout a man throwing a bicycle into a canal, and riding a bicycle in an MRT station and bus interchange.

They are believed to be involved in a case of rash act and public nuisance.