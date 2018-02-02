She has chemotherapy weeks after baby’s birth

Madam Irmawati, 40, was four years ago days from giving birth to her second daughter Nadhira when her doctor said she had Stage 4 breast cancer.

World Cancer Day falls on Sunday.

Madam Irmawati told The New Paper of her painful battles with it.

On Wednesday, the Indonesia-born permanent resident said: "I did not want to believe it, but the biopsy said it was there."

Madam Irmawati, who moved here after marrying a Singaporean, had noticed a lump in her right breast a few weeks before but was reluctant to have it checked.

She had wanted to wait till after her daughter was born.

When the pain became too much to bear, she went to the doctor.

She had initially rejected painkillers, fearing they would harm her unborn daughter.

She took morphine to treat her back pain only after being reassured by doctors it was safe.

While most mothers rested after delivery, Madam Irmawati underwent chemotherapy weeks after Nadhira was born.

She said: "I knew I had to do it for my children. They needed me around, and I had to get better for them."

Her treatment lasted about five months. She shaved her waist-long hair and asked her mother to come from Jakarta to help with housework and look after Nadhira and her sister, Putri Naifah, 16.

RELAPSE

After three months of being cancer-free, she suffered a relapse and had to go through another round of chemotherapy.

Madam Irmawati said: "It is not physical pain that hurts the most. It is the psychological one, where you feel so bad about yourself, and it feels like it will not end."

Madam Irmawati completed her chemotherapy sessions two years ago and now has to see her doctor about once a month for her medication, and undergo check-ups.

To help with her medical costs, she has been receiving financial aid from the Singapore Cancer Society, and the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Social Service Offices.

She takes up odd jobs and works as a salesperson for a collagen product but admitted it can be tiring.

The unsteady stream of work means on average, she only brings home about $400 and has to pay rent of $250 and utilities.

Her husband works as a private-hire driver to help, but she told TNP she covers many of the household expenses.

Despite all this, Madam Irmawati remains positive.

She said: "It makes me so happy when people tell me I look well and I do not look like a cancer survivor.

"Cancer will always be a part me, but I am so thankful I can now do normal things. I can be there for my children. I am blessed."