She helps man go home safe & sound

An elderly man approached her at the station and asked for help.

He did not seem to remember much and told assistant station manager of Tanah Merah MRT Station, Ms Rohaza Jamari, 37, that he was separated from his wife at Bedok MRT Station as he did not get off the train in time.

He insisted his wife had signalled for him to go home alone.

"The man kept saying that he forgot his things and where he was going," she said.

And although he said he knew where his home was, Ms Rohaza did not feel comfortable leaving him to go home by himself.

"He kept telling me he didn't have money to take a cab and insisted on taking public transport home,"she said.

"But I was afraid he would lose his way again.

"So I took him to the taxi stand and offered to pay for the cab fare."

MISSING PERSON

After Ms Rohaza sent the man off, she went back to the office and saw that a missing person - the same man - was reported by Bedok MRT Station.

She contacted the staff there immediately, got the wife's phone number and called to let her know that her husband was heading back in a cab.

Thankfully, Ms Rohaza's prompt and patient response led the man home safely and his wife later went to the MRT station to thank her and return the cab fare.

Ms Rohaza, who was not around when the wife visited, was reluctant at first, because she felt it would not be sincere if she accepted the money.

But she did so eventually after a colleague said she should accept the wife's gesture as she came down all the way to pay her back.

This is Ms Rohaza's first job and she has been working in SMRT since she graduated from Institute of Technical Education 16 years ago.

When asked to describe her job experience, she said: "We should always think positively no matter what happens." - ELAINE LEE