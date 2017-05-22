She raises awareness about renovation disputes in Singapore

Madam Siti and her toddler in the unfinished bedroom of her Sengkang flat on April 20.

When a housewife, Madam Siti, had problems with her contractors after paying $38,000 for their services and waiting five months for her flat renovation to be completed, she e-mailed The New Paper.

The report was published on May 5, and was shared more than 470 times on Facebook, as of yesterday.

Madam Siti, a TNP reader of more than 10 years, said: "When I went to visit the lawyer with my case, he pointed to a large file of renovation dispute cases.

"I knew this was happening a lot in Singapore and I wanted to raise more awareness about the issue.

"I have engaged a new (renovation) company so I hope my family can celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri in our home."

Other stories which readers alerted TNP to included a 13-year-old losing his life when a goalpost fell on him, a Tigerair flight that was stranded in China for 29 hours, and an elderly man who got injured on an SBS Transit bus when the doors closed on him.

Another reader who contacted TNP was Madam Juraida.

A large tree branch had fallen on the Mercedes-Benz behind her husband's vehicle on a slip road between Cairnhill Road and Bideford Road on May 12.

She said: "My husband told me to contact the newspaper, and I decided to message TNP on Facebook."

She also gave us a photograph that was published on May 13.

