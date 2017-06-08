Shell unveils its 'station of the future' in Tampines

The bicycle bay at the revamped Shell petrol station at Tampines Avenue 2.

Instead of using car tyre pumps to inflate bicycle tyres, cyclists who visit Shell's station on Tampines Avenue 2 may now service their bicycles safely at a dedicated bicycle bay.

Shell is inviting cyclists to "take a brake" at the bicycle bay, one of several new features unveiled by Shell at its newly-refurbished Tampines station yesterday.

According to Ms Aarti Nagarajan, general manager for sales and operations in Singapore, Shell introduced the bay to meet the needs of its customers, and make its premises safe for them.

Ms Aarti said: "We want to evolve our retail offers in line with customer trends, so we keep an eye on customers' wants and needs which are changing."

The bicycle bay - a first in Shell stations across Singapore - contains a parking and rest area for cyclists, and includes repair tools like spanners, Allen keys and screwdrivers, that they can use for free.

Sustainability was also taken into account in the station's design. Six solar tubings are installed on the station's canopy, reducing the need for electricity to light up the station's driveway in the day.

The re-opening of the Tampines station also marked the introduction of new features in Shell stations, including Deli by Shell, the company's food and beverage retail brand selling pastries and ready-to-eat meals, and the first McDonald's drive-thru within a petrol station in Singapore.

WELCOMED

Tampines residents welcomed the new features in the refurbished station.

"It is a one-stop centre with nice features, which makes running errands convenient for residents like myself," said Mr Jansher Khan, 28, a primary school teacher.

Retiree Jack Tan, 70, an avid cyclist, was glad that the station catered to cyclists' needs. "I will be able to do simple repairs on my bicycle at the station for free," he said.

The remaining 56 Shell stations across the island will be gradually revamped over the next few years.