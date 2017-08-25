Sheng Siong launches Australian formula milk range selling for under $30 a tin

The Nature One Dairy range of formula milk products are priced at between $25.50 and $29.50 for a 900g tin.

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong yesterday launched a new formula milk range from Australia amid calls for more affordable infant formula options here.

Priced at between $25.50 and $29.50 for a 900g tin, the launch of the Nature One Dairy range of formula milk products comes after another supermarket chain, FairPrice, introduced its own affordable infant formula option in June.

Australia's Own, from FairPrice, is priced at between $27.50 and $35 for a 900g tin.

Nature One Dairy co-founder Masie Ng-Dimopoulos said the Singapore firm, which is based in Melbourne, is able to offer lower prices as her company manufactures and imports the formula directly, cutting out the middleman.

Housewife Candy Wong, 34, buys two 1.6kg tins a month, at about $82 each, for her three-year-old son.

She welcomed the cheaper option introduced by Sheng Siong, saying the new Nature One Dairy range is about half what other brands are charging.

"It's good to have cheaper options. With the money saved, I can spend more on other baby products, like diapers," she said.

The average price of a 900g tin of infant milk powder has more than doubled over the past decade to $56.06, prompting the Government to announce measures to address the issue.

During yesterday's event, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Koh Poh Koon applauded retailers for heeding the Government's call to bring in affordable products for consumers.

But he cautioned consumers against using price as a proxy for quality and urged them to look at the nutritional labels instead.

He also assured Singaporeans that all infant formula ranges on shelves here are safe.

