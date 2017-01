Miss Universe Singapore 2016 winner Cheryl Chou in the gown that she wore to Tuesday's Miss Universe 2016 Governor's Ball in Manila. The 21-year-oldis in the Philippines for the 65th Miss Universe pageant on Jan 30. In the days leading up to the competition, Miss Chou has gone for fittings, volunteered at a local charity and taken part in a fashion show. - RACHEL CHAN