She's in paradise after Coldplay reposts her photo

When she spent about eight hours making Coldplay-inspired macarons, Miss Priscilla Loh never imagined that the British band would repost her photo on their Instagram page, saying her creations were "amazing".

Miss Loh, 23, who sells macarons on Instagram, told The New Paper yesterday: "I was so surprised they actually reposted the picture. I was jumping up and down in the supermarket and started crying."

The fan of six years was among those who bought the $228 tickets for the standing area in front of the stage queueing for Coldplay's A Head Full of Dreams Tour concert at the National Stadium last night.

They have a second sold-out show tonight.

"It is a combination of both of my passions - macarons and Coldplay. I have waited so long to see them live, and they're finally back in Singapore after eight years," she said.

The band last played here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

When TNP was at the National Stadium at 11am, about 50 people were in the queue. By noon, it had tripled.

Republic Polytechnic student Chiew Teng, 19, a Coldplay fan of 10 years, was at the front of the line with five friends.

They had reached at 6.30am.

The video production intern who took leave to catch the concert said: "Coldplay's Fix You saw me through four heartbreaks.

"Their songs are very emotional, and their lyrics have a lot of meaning. I can listen to their songs on repeat and not get tired."