Shinji by Kanesaka wins big in Best Asian Restaurant Awards

(From left) Shinji by Kanesaka's Shunsuke Yoshizawa, head chef at Shinji's St .Regis Singapore, Ms Joni Ong , managing director, and Mr Koichiro Oshino, master chef at Shinji's Carlton Hotel. Mr Oshino also won the Chef of the Year title.

Shinji by Kanesaka scored three wins last night at The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao's Best Asian Restaurants Awards, held at the Grand Hyatt Singapore.

The sushi restaurant at Carlton Hotel in Bras Basah Road, which was also in the gold category last year, is one of three gold recipients in this year's awards, together with Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine at Ion Orchard and Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Shinji's St Regis Singapore outlet won again in the silver category, and master chef Koichiro Oshino, 48, also picked up the Chef of the Year title.

Ms Joni Ong, 57, managing director of Shinji by Kanesaka, said: "Both restaurants are similar in concept and in terms of the food that we bring in. What differentiates them is the chefs, and the personalities of the chefs appeal to different groups of people..."

The annual awards programme, which celebrates the best in Asian dining in Singapore, is into its second year.

Winning restaurants are ranked in bronze, silver and gold categories.

In the silver category are 22 restaurants, including Peranakan restaurant Candlenut at Como Dempsey, Japanese restaurant Ki-sho in Scotts Road, and newcomers Majestic Restaurant, a restaurant serving contemporary Chinese cuisine at Marina One; and Violet Oon Satay Bar & Grill at Clarke Quay.

Restaurants were judged on the quality of food and service.

The judges are The Straits Times' Life editor Tan Hsueh Yun, deputy Life editor Wong Ah Yoke and food correspondent Eunice Quek, as well as Lianhe Zaobao food correspondents Marcus Yeo, Ng Chin Chin and Ng Yimin.

Mr Wong said: "Our standards are high. And although more restaurants have opened, we found that many have yet to find their feet.

"The judges went through the list of restaurants carefully to discuss their merits before deciding on the winners. Some restaurants may seem humble but the effort they put into the food makes them more memorable than more expensive places."

SPH's chief executive, Mr Ng Yat Chung, who presented awards to the three gold category restaurants, said: "We have such a wonderful collection of Asian restaurants in Singapore.

"It's our privilege to be able to showcase many of them in one night."