Ship owners to pay $1.6m for  oil slick clean-up

A worker bringing up oil absorbents, which look like large swathes of cotton wool, at Changi Beach.

It will cost about RM5 million ($1.6 million) to clean up the oil slick in the Pasir Gudang waters off Johor, and the owners of the two container ships involved in the spill will have to foot the bill.

Johor Port Authority general manager Muhammad Razif Ahmad said about 100 personnel from 10 agencies were involved in the clean-up that started on Wednesday, a day after the two vessels collided at Johor Port in Pasir Gudang.

"Based on our observations, the spilled oil is unlikely to spread from where it is floating now," Mr Razif told a press conference at the Johor Department of Environment headquarters on Thursday.

He said the owners of the ships would have to bear the cost of cleaning the sea and shoreline areas.

Johor's health and environment committee chairmansaid the vessels have been detained, and the owners must come up with a RM1 million bond each as insurance that the ships will not leave port.

Should they fail to raise the bonds, they can be charged in court, he added.

In Singapore, the sand contaminated with oil will be incinerated at NSL OilChem Waste Management's incineration plant, reported The Straits Times.

Bags of sand from Changi arrived at the firm's Boon Lay premises for treatment yesterday.

"(After incineration), the resulting ash/sand will be further tested to meet (the National Environment Agency's) compliance requirements before disposing it at the landfill on Pulau Semakau," said an NSL spokesman.