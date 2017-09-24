Shock at tragic death of Pradip Subramanian after muay thai match

Tragedy struck at the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship on Saturday (Sept 23) as World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) President Pradip Subramanian died after his muay thai match.

He had been a last-minute replacement for a celebrity match a with YouTube personality Steven Lim.

Mr Lim's original opponent was to have been former Singapore Idol finalist and singer Sylvester Sim. He withdrew from the bout citing insurance problems on Friday.

Mr Pradip, 32, had looked dazed as Mr Lim was announced the winner with a technical knockout.

He went back to his corner and had to be carried out of the ring. Mr Pradip was then rushed to Singapore General Hospital where he died.

It is understood that all fighters, including "celebrity fighters" Lim and Pradip, went through a medical check-up and signed a declaration form acknowledging the risks involved.

Mr Lim says that has not slept since the bout.

In a phone interview, Mr Lim, 41, told The Straits Times he was "devastated" by what had happened.

"I am very affected by the whole thing. I won the title but I feel so sad."

He described Mr Pradip as a "big friendly giant" with whom he has no animosity with.

He said the WBPF President had even offered him help to put on his gloves before the fight.

Mr Lim said he has not decided if he will go for the wake on Sunday (Sept 24), as he needed to clear his mind first.

"I really never knew that he would leave us."

He said that after the fight, Mr Pradip looked normal.

"He looked like he was recovering, but in a daze, after a knockout."

In an earlier Facebook post, Steven Lim said: "This is a very sad moment for me to learn about the shocking news! You taught us all the virtues of being fearless and strong and the importance of keeping an active and fit lifestyle. My deepest condolences to you... You are truly our hero."

Mr Pradip's family said in a Facebook post "Our beloved son passed away suddenly" adding that the wake would be held at Woodlands Street 81, Block 807, on Sunday.

His father said they were initially unaware he was taking part in the fight. He went down to watch him fight and did not want to discourage him because he was in his gear and ready to fight.

Mr Pradip's cousin Roger Rajan, 45, rushed to SGH after he received the news. He said: "The whole family is in shock and no one knows, even them, how did he get involved in this fight. We are all confused.

"He's a bodybuilder and gym consultant. He's not a qualified fighter. We don't know how he was approved for the fight."'

His niece Joyce Roger, 23, said of her uncle, who she called chittappa, or uncle in Tamil: "My father and him were really close and just a few days before the fight, they met. I remembered my father saying that he (Pradip) said he was feeling unwell and we thought that he wasn't going to fight.

"But turned out that he had to step in to be a replacement. He told daddy that he was not going to take part because he wasn't feeling well. I think I wouldn't be able to sleep tonight. It's a great loss for our family."

A statement from organisers Muay Thai boxing gym Muse Fitness Singapore and Axseed Events read: "We are deeply saddened to share the news that Mr Pradip Subramanian, Exhibition Match-Up fighter and President of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation of Singapore (WBPF) has passed away at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on 23rd September 2017 at 21:00 hrs.

"We are in close contact with the medical staff at the hospital to ascertain the cause of death and request that during this difficult time we should come together and extend our support to Mr Subramanian's family, friends and associates and refrain from any speculation."

