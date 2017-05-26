Shopping and dining galore in store

Lobster Noodles with Ginger & Spring Onion from (above) Joyden Treasures.

You can expect fun under one roof at Leisure Park Kallang this GSS.

There will be exciting fairs and activities at Leisure Park Kallang's Atriums A and B.

You will be able to find an activity or two that suits your fancies, from a fresh farmers' market to Oriental rosewood furniture fairs.

The mall has stores selling everything from swim gear and children's wear to Korean speciality food items.

The entertainment centre and shopping mall has two anchor tenants, Cold Storage and electronics/household products store Mega Discount.

General practitioner Dr Lesley Rajendran, 40, and his family love Leisure Park Kallang's family-friendly ambience and proximity to the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The father of two sons, aged 12 and 10, who is married to a nurse, said: "The Indoor Stadium is the venue for many shows that the kids love to watch every year. After each show, we head to Leisure Park Kallang to shop and have our meals.

"The GSS will have more discounts, sales and promotions at Leisure Park Kallang, so we are looking forward to availing ourselves of these shopping goodies."

Polytechnic lecturer Gideon Koh, 35, and his wife, Madam Lesley-Anne Khoo, 34, live in Kallang, and Leisure Park Kallang is a shopping and eating haunt for them.

It is good to know that there are many participating outlets selling a wide variety of items and services.

Mr Gideon Koh, who says Leisure Park Kallang is his shopping and eating haunt

Mr Koh said: "The outlets at Leisure Park Kallang sell a wide variety of things, and there are often many sales and promotions throughout the year.

"During the GSS this year, my wife and I are looking forward to buying more accessories for our home. It is good to know that there are many participating outlets selling a wide variety of items and services."

VARIETY OF RETAIL OFFERS

Shoppers can enjoy a shopping blitz with a range of retail offers to nourish the soul.

You can kick-start your GSS journey by being rewarded with a limited edition stylish water bottle that is fitted with a handy tea filter when you spend at least $150 at any store in Leisure Park Kallang.

HOCKHUA TONIC

Visit Hockhua Tonic to get a healthy tonic or refreshing perk-me-up drink.

From now until July 3, there will be a special offer on American Ginseng Tea, at $21 per box instead of the usual $28.

GNC

If you need a vitamin boost, head to GNC which is giving a 50 per cent discount off selected items from now until June 30.

You can also charge up your shopping experience by combining it with lip-smacking and delicious goodness.

JOYDEN TREASURES

Joyden Treasures offers an extensive selection of traditional Chinese delights such as its well known Salt Baked Crab, Braised Lobster Noodles and a vast array of handmade Cantonese dim sum.

It is offering a 16.8 per cent discount when you order lobster and crab dishes from today.

SHINE KOREA

At Shine Korea, you can get a free Hot Chicken Cup with any purchase above $20. This offer is valid between June 15 and July 15, while stocks last.

EACH-A-CUP

Each-A-Cup will be giving away a recyclable bag if you buy a Golden Buckwheat Tea with Aloe Vera, Fresh Plum Lime Juice or Rooibos Tea Latte until July 3.

THE COFFEE BEAN & TEA LEAF

Between June 2 and 30, you can go to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and trade in your old coffee maker for up to $100. Terms and conditions apply.

BURGER KING

From now to July 2, Burger King will offer a free Long Chicken with a Long Chicken upsized meal.

MINDCHAMPS READING @ LEISURE PARK KALLANG

Between now and June 30, you can enjoy 15 per cent savings for the first module when you enrol your child aged three to six years old at MindChamps Reading @ Leisure Park Kallang.

KALLANG BOWL

If you buy five games in a single ticket at Kallang Bowl, you can get a free game.

The offer is not valid for leagues, tournaments, corporate events, other promotions or discounts.

KALLANG ICE WORLD

Kallang Ice World's superior ice surface has quality finishes for a great skating experience.

If you buy five skating tickets in a single receipt, you are entitled to one free ticket.

The offer is not valid for birthday parties, rink bookings and other promotions.

The offers at Kallang Ice World and Kallang Bowl are valid from today until June 15, from 9am to noon, Mondays to Thursdays, except public holidays.