Shopping made more convenient with unified POS terminals

2,000 new unified point of sale terminals will be rolled out this year across 650 stores.

Shopping just became more convenient with the new unified point of sale (POS) terminal.

Starting this month , 2,000 unified POS terminals will be rolled out across 650 stores throughout the year.

The unified terminals will reduce the time required at checkout counters by 20 to 30 per cent (or 9 to 11 seconds) by integrating multiple payment modes into one system.

These payment modes include NETS, NETS FlashPay, Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, UOB Mighty Pay, EZ-Link, credit, debit cards, UOB Delight card and PAssion card.

Shoppers will be able to use the terminals at the following stores islandwide: Cold Storage, Market Place, Jasons, Giant, 7-Eleven and Guardian.

With a single tap of any of the cards, payment can be made while discounts and reward points can be registered. This frees up cashiers to focus on other cashiering duties.

Mr Tom van der Lee, Finance Director of Dairy Farm Singapore, said the system shortens and simplifies the payment process for customers. "It also has the added benefit of improving efficiency, which means that cashiers now have more time to focus on what is truly important - serving our customers."

NETS' head of sales, Mr Ang Sok Hong, said the system saves both the consumers' and cashiers' time: "The NETS Unified POS eases the check-out process and removes the need to conduct time-consuming training for cashiers to operate multiple terminals at their stores."

This initiative by The Dairy Farm Singapore Group, in partnership with Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) and United Overseas Bank (UOB), comes after the successful pilot at the Giant hypermarket at Tampines and Cold Storage supermarket at Tampines One last November .

Ms Choo Wan Sim, head of cards and payments, Singapore, UOB, added that by the end of the year, all UOB POS terminals will be unified POS terminals.