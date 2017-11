Workers carefully removing Pierre-Auguste Renoir's painting, William Sisley, 1864, from its crate yesterday for the Century of Light exhibition at the National Gallery Singapore, which will run from Nov 16 to March 11 next year.

Among the masterpieces from the renowned Musee d'Orsay in Paris in the Colours of Impressionism exhibit are works by Claude Monet, Edouard Manet and Paul Cezanne.