Shuttle bus services to ply 4 networks during train network closures

Shuttle bus services plying four routes will be rolled out for commuters affected by shorter operating hours at some MRT stations next month, public transport operator SMRT said yesterday.

Separately, SMRT said that it will be enhancing its app to provide commuters with more accurate travel information on their mobile devices as early as next month.

The four loop services are Outram Park-Jurong East, Jurong East-Joo Koon, Joo Koon-Tuas Link, and Jurong East-Choa Chu Kang.

From Dec 8 to Dec 31, 17 stations on the East-West Line (EWL) from Tiong Bahru to Tuas Link, and two North-South Line stations - Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak - will close at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and open at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays.

On two Sundays - Dec 10 and Dec 17 - the stations will close for the whole day.

SMRT staff will be stationed at bus stops to assist commuters.

The buses, which will follow the same fare structure as trains, will run every three to five minutes during peak hours, and every five to 10 minutes the rest of the time.

The shorter operating hours and closures are intended to give engineering staff more time to carry out planned maintenance and renewal works on tracks in the stations and train depots, and also test the communications-based train control system on the EWL.

This will allow re-signalling works on the EWL to be completed by June instead of the end of next year.

Enhancements to SMRT's travel app - called SMRT-Connect - will be rolled out in three phases from Dec 17 until September, when they are targeted to be fully launched.

These are intended to help commuters better plan their journeys during peak periods or when train services are disrupted.

Information includes how many trains commuters may have to wait for before they can board or which station platform doors to stand at so they can get into a less crowded carriage.