SIA probes death of pet dog

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is investigating an incident in which a dog died while being transferred to its aircraft at Changi Airport on Sept 2.

The owner, Ms Shabana Mary Kuruvilla, who is in the midst of relocating to Vietnam, recounted her experience in a Facebook post.

Upon arrival in Ho Chih Minh City from Singapore on flight SQ184, Ms Shabana was told Charlie had died.

She was shocked to learn it had died in Singapore, despite an announcement by the pilot that it was on the plane.

She and her husband took the next flight back to Singapore to collect Charlie's body.

She noted "evidence of a big struggle" in the cage. The dog was believed to have suffered a heart attack due to the stress.

Alleging SIA had been negligent, Ms Shabana said staff at the boarding gate told her Charlie was a bit anxious and had discharged some mucus. She declined to see it as she thought it was normal and did not want to make Charlie more anxious.

She added: "They never told us our dog was severely distressed."

Ms Shabana hopes the airline changes the way pets are handled. - THE STRAITS TIMES

