SIA scraps plan to charge credit card fees for tickets issued here

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has decided not to introduce a credit card fee for tickets issued here, a day after it said it would.

In a surprising move, the airline has issued a circular to all its sales agents and other business partners to inform them of the latest development. It went out yesterday morning.

SIA wrote: "Following a further review, Singapore Airlines will not be proceeding with the implementation of the CCSF (credit card service fee)."

No reason was given.

The airline had informed its sales agents about the proposed fee on Wednesday. SIA had said that with effect from Jan 20, a CCSF of 1.3 per cent of the total fare amount, capped at $50, would be introduced for flights departing from Singapore.

It would affect only those who purchase discounted tickets - Economy Lite.

SIA introduced credit card fees in 2016. Currently, they apply to routes departing from Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The charge does not apply to debit cards.

Extra booking and other fees are common among budget carriers, including Scoot, AirAsia and Jetstar, and some full-service airlines, such as Qantas, British Airways, Air France and Emirates.