Signage of war gallery completed to reflect full name

The completed signage at the Former Ford Factory building. PHOTO:THE STRAITS TIMES
Feb 16, 2017 06:00 am

The new gallery at the Former Ford Factory building opened its doors yesterday, but it was the signage outside that drew attention.

The signage - in front of the building and by the road - now reflect the gallery's full name, Syonan Gallery: War and Its Legacies, along with the phrase "An Exhibition at Former Ford Factory".

When reporters were given a preview of the revamped space last Thursday, the three signs by the road and building entrance read just "Syonan Gallery".

A spokesman for the National Library Board said the signs had not yet been completed during the media preview.

She added: "The revamped exhibition has always been titled 'Syonan Gallery: War and Its Legacies, An Exhibition at Former Ford Factory'.

"There has been no change to the name of the exhibition or the Former Ford Factory, which remains a gazetted national monument."

The name Syonan Gallery had upset some Singaporeans who felt that it seemed to honour the Japanese Occupation of Singapore during World War II.

In a Facebook post last night, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong noted that the name of the exhibition "has understandably caused strong reactions".

He said: "We cannot erase our history or bury the past. The exhibition is a reminder of a traumatic period in our history and the suffering our pioneers experienced when Singapore lost its freedom and even its name." - THE STRAITS TIMES

