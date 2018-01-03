Signalling fault on EWL causes morning delay

A track signalling fault led to delays on the East-West MRT Line yesterday between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations.

In a disruption that lasted more than three hours, the fault first occurred at 5.49am and was cleared at 7.17am, but recurred at 7.53am.

Train operator SMRT sent a tweet at 5.49am to ask commuters to add 30 minutes' train travel time between the two stations. Only one other station, Expo, lies between.

Free regular bus services were available for that stretch, it added.

The fault continued to recur after SMRT informed commuters normal service had resumed.