Singapore agencies sign five pacts for Tianjin Eco-City

Singapore and China yesterday signed five pacts to cooperate on improving the infrastructure and services in the Tianjin Eco-City (TEC).

These agreements cover areas such as water resources management, digital media, healthcare, research and development as well as the implementation of a "smart city" master plan.

The government-led eco-city project broke ground in 2008.

It now has more than 4,500 registered companies.

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Tianjin mayor Wang Dongfeng witnessed the signing ceremony of four memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and a strategic framework agreement.

SHARE EXPERTISE

"Under these new MOUs, Singapore agencies such as PUB, SingHealth and the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise can share their expertise with Chinese officials to improve the eco-city's infrastructure and services," said Mr Wong.

Singapore agencies can explore industry development opportunities in water management and smart-city planning in China through this cooperation, he said.

Associate Professor Chua Yeow Leng from SingHealth told The Straits Times that its MOU with the eco-city will help improve the development of healthcare professionals.

SingHealth will work closely with TEC to provide a range of training programmes, symposiums and seminars that will be held in both cities in the next three to five years, said the group director of the International Collaboration Office.

"The professional exchange will enable healthcare professionals from Tianjin and Singapore to learn from one another and share best practices aimed at improving patient care and the healthcare delivery systems," he said.

"More importantly, it will enhance both countries' capabilities to train strong pipelines of healthcare professionals to meet current and future needs," Prof Chua added.