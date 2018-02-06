Singapore Airshow plane catches fire

The South Korean plane flipped over during the crash. Photo courtesy of TNP READER

A plane taking part in the Singapore Airshow caught fire at Changi Airport Runway 1 at about 1.30pm on Tuesday (Feb 6).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said an aircraft of the Black Eagles aerobatic team from the Republic of Korea Air Force skidded and crashed into the grass verge at the side of Changi Airport’s Runway 1 and caught fire.

The aircraft was taking off for the flying display programme at the Singapore Airshow 2018.

Airport Emergency Service responded to the incident immediately and the fire was extinguished.

The pilot sustained light injuries and is being treated. Runway 1 will be closed until further notice.