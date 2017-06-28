Singapore companies affected by cyber attacks

A laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyber attack on June 27, 2017

At least five Singapore companies were affected by the international cyber attack, the Petya ransomware, that hit Russia, Ukraine, Europe, United States and Asia overnight.

Cyber Security Agency's (CSA) Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) posted on its website today (June 28) that it was alerted on Tuesday (June 27) to the global spread of Petya, which is inspired by WannaCry, describing it as "more dangerous and intrusive" than WannaCry.

UK media company WPP said in a statement this morning that IT systems at a number of its companies, though not all, have been affected by the global cyber attack.

It said: "We are working with our IT partners and law enforcement agencies to take all appropriate precautionary measures, restore services where they have been disrupted, and keep the impact on clients, partners and our people to a minimum...

"Our operations have not been uniformly affected, and issues are being addressed on a company-by-company basis. Many of our businesses are experiencing no or minimal disruption."

The world's largest advertising agency did not specify how many WPP companies were affected, but The New Paper understands Ogilvy & Mather Group Singapore, Cohn & Wolfe Singapore and Fitch Design Singapore were affected.

Courier company TNT Express (Singapore), which was bought over by FedEx last year, was affected.

TNP understands that staff members of TNT received a message on Tuesday night informing them of the attack, and they were told not to turn on their computers and to unplug them.

It is also understood that TNT employees were unable to do work today, and some took half-day leave.

A TNT spokesman said they were experiencing interference with some of their systems within the TNT network.

She said: "We are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible to support customers who experience limited interruption in pick-up and delivery operations and tracking systems access today and tomorrow. We regret any inconvenience to our customers."

Law firm DLA Piper Singapore said in a statement on its website that the firm had experienced issues with some of its systems due to suspected malware.

"We are taking steps to remedy the issue as quickly as possible," it said.

A notice on its website said it took down its systems as a "precautionary measure", which meant clients were unable to contact its team by e-mail or landline.

In a joint statement, CSA and SingCert said they have not received any reports on Petya ransomware infection.

It said: "None of Singapore's 11 Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) Sectors were affected; our government systems have not been affected...

"The Singapore government is closely monitoring the global situation. GovTech has put in place a range of measures which minimises the likelihood of government systems being infected by malware, including ransomware."

SingCert also advised all computer users and companies to patch their Microsoft Windows computers, which are targets of Petya.

It also said users of these Windows machines should also ensure that their anti-virus software is updated with the latest malware definitions.

"Users should perform file backups and store them offline in case they need to restore their systems following an attack," it added.