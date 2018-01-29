Singapore Flyer remains grounded, tickets to be refunded

The Singapore Flyer remained grounded yesterday, after operations were suspended due to a "technical issue" last Thursday.

It is not clear when the ride will reopen.

According to Straco Leisure, which owns the Singapore Flyer, a probe is ongoing and updates will be made through the attraction's online channels.

A tour agency says it has been told that the Flyer will reopen after Wednesday.

The Straits Times also understands that the process of selecting engineers to investigate the issue is still ongoing.

Semi-retired banker Val Banta, 72, and his wife Edna, 62, a gynaecologist, had flown in from the Philippines on Saturday on a trip to mark their 32nd wedding anniversary. Staring wistfully at the skyline, he said: "We wish we were up there for the extraordinary experience. It is an iconic attraction."

City Tours, which runs guided tours here, said that it will refund customers the full price of their Singapore Flyer tickets.

The ride is included in one of its packages.

Said one of its employees, who requested to be known only as L.G.: "Of course we will refund customers as it is not their fault."

Last Thursday, 61 passengers on board the Flyer were "brought to ground safely" at 9am.

When asked about the closure by ST on Sunday, Ms Veronique Ye, Straco Leisure's director of marketing and sales, said the tourist attraction will be suspended until "investigations are complete and till we are given the go-ahead by the relevant authorities".

"Affected customers and partners were informed about the closure, and we are making necessary arrangements for them," she added.