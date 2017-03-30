Singapore to host YPO EDGE again

The Young Presidents' Organisation's (YPO) landmark YPO EDGE event, which brings together more than 2,700 young business leaders, will be held in Singapore next March.

It is the second time Singapore will be hosting the global leadership conference.

"YPO is delighted to return to Singapore, a world-class destination," said Mr Scott Mordell, CEO of YPO.

The event is designed to spark idea exchange, introduce disruption and infuse innovation into companies and communities around the world.

"I am excited to be hosting the 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore," said Mr Terry O'Connor, group chief executive officer of Courts Asiaand YPO EDGE 2018 Host City Chair and Regional Chair of South-east Asia.