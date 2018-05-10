Singapore to launch Digital Readiness Blueprint

Singapore will be launching a Digital Readiness Blueprint spelling out how it intends to equip every citizen to live in a Smart Nation, envisioned to be controlled by sensors and where cashless payments rule.

"As we push ahead with digital technology, we need to also ensure that no one is left behind," Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, said yesterday in his ministry's addendum to the President's Address.

The Blueprint will outline strategies to equip citizens for digital access, literacy and participation. Details will be disclosed later.

Along with this push, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) will also publish a Digital Government Blueprint in the middle of this year, outlining goals and strategies to improve government services.

One of the key projects is an anticipatory service called the Moments of Life app, which lets parents avoid the hassle of going to different agencies to fill in forms.

To be piloted next month, the app will allow the Government to analyse citizen data from multiple government agencies.

Other key projects include national digital identity and e-payment systems - essential to supporting a digital economy in the future.

To deepen capabilities in the public sector in key areas such as data science, artificial intelligence and cyber security for the future economy, SNDGG will establish a Centre of Excellence for Information and Communications within GovTech, the agency behind the public sector's digital transformation.

"To prosper and stay relevant in the world, and to build a better future for ourselves, Singapore has to embrace these changes, experiment and innovate, invest in the right capabilities and skills, and build a Smart Nation," said Dr Balakrishnan.