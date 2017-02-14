Singapore, Malaysia police target love scams

Singapore and Malaysian officers with items seized during the Feb 6-8 joint operation to cripple cross-border Internet love scam syndicates.

Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have teamed up with their Malaysian counterparts to target four cross-border Internet love scam syndicates.

The 108 victims, including 43 Singaporeans, in both Singapore and Malaysia, lost about RM21.6 million (S$7m).

In a press statement yesterday, the SPF said 27 suspects were arrested in various states in Malaysia during a joint operation involving Malaysia's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Royal Malaysia Police, the CAD and SPF.

The operation was conducted between Feb 6 and 8. The suspects included 13 Nigerian nationals.

Telecommunication devices, computers and ATM cards were seized from the suspects.

The statement said CAD provided information to CCID, allowing their investigators to identify the suspects behind the scams.