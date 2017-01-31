Singapore MBA programmes rise in global ranking

Singapore's top business schools rose up the ranks of the Financial Times' annual global ranking of Master of Business Administration programmes released yesterday.

Nanyang Technological University's Nanyang Business School was in joint 24th place with Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, up from 29th last year. Just below them was National University of Singapore's Business School in 26th, up from 32nd in 2016.

Insead was named the world's best business school for the second year running.

Insead, with campuses in France and Singapore, and an extensive alumni network, was lauded for its strong international culture. It was ranked third for international mobility and sixth for international course experience.

Stanford Graduate School of Business rose to second from fifth while the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania climbed a spot to third.

Several prestigious schools slipped. Harvard Business School fell two places to fourth spot, the first time in nine years it has been outside the top three. London Business School fell three places to sixth, its worst rank in 14 years.

The ranking is based on surveys of business schools and their graduates of 2013.MBA programmes are assessed based on the career progression of their alumni, the school's idea generation and the diversity of students and faculty.

Three years after graduating, Stanford's MBA holders earn the highest annual pay - US$195,000 (S$277,640). The top 15 programmes are closely matched in terms of income, career progress and satisfaction, business school website BusinessBecause noted.

All but one of the top MBA courses have alumni salaries over US$150,000 - an increase which is least double of their pre-MBA pay.

An MBA holder from NTU earns US$126,218 on average and one from NUS US$131,760.

The Nanyang Business School was 26th for offering value for money, while NUS' Business School was 33rd.