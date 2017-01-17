Singapore mirrors Malaysia's toll charge

Foreign cars entering Singapore will be levied a new entry charge from Feb 15, in line with earlier government pronouncements that the Republic will match similar fees implemented by Malaysia.

In an announcement yesterday, the Land Transport Authority said a reciprocal road charge of $6.40 per entry will apply at both the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

It said the fee mirrors Malaysia's road charge of RM20 (S$6.40) for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor, which was implemented on Nov 1 last year.

On Jan 9, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan told Parliament that Singapore intends to match Malaysia's road charge.

He pointed out that Malaysia collected about RM13.93 million in road charges from Singapore vehicles in the seven weeks from Nov 1.

Singapore's reciprocal charge will be collected with the vehicle entry permit (VEP) and toll charges for the two crossings, which can amount to as much as $41.50 for cars.

During Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) hours, foreign cars without an in-vehicle unit are also levied a fixed ERP charge of $5 a day.

VEP, however, does not apply on weekends, public holidays, and after 5pm to before 2am on weekdays.

The new charge translates to a cost increase of at least 14 per cent for Malaysian drivers entering Singapore.

SIM University economist Walter Theseira said Singapore's reciprocal charge should be seen as "encouraging the Malaysian authority to bear in mind the consequences of its actions on its own citizens" when it introduces any foreign levy.

"As a sovereign state, we have to take a stand," he said. "We must not be seen as an easy source of revenue."