Singapore navy has built up 'well-connected network'

President Tony Tan on board the RSS Independence for the sea review of warships anchored off the base.

The gathering of navies from around the world to celebrate the Singapore navy's 50th birthday is testament to the Republic's strong network of global friendships, which is all the more critical as security challenges have become increasingly transnational, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said yesterday.

Noting how multilateral cooperation is key to ensuring a stable maritime order and safe and secure seas, he added: "The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has built up a strong and well-connected network of partnerships with like-minded navies."

This is because most of the security threats like piracy cannot be effectively managed by a single country, Dr Tan said after he was welcomed by a parade of international sailors at Changi Naval Base.

For instance, the RSN's stealth frigates and landing ship tanks have taken part in multilateral counter-piracy operations, and Singapore - on four occasions - took command of the Combined Task Force 151 fighting piracy in the Gulf of Aden.

"In the challenging and uncertain security environment today, having only good hardware and strong capabilities is not sufficient," said Dr Tan.

To celebrate the RSN's golden jubilee, 46 vessels - including 28 from 20 foreign navies - formed up in the waters off Changi Naval Base for Singapore's first International Maritime Review.