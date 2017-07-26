Singapore No. 4 most expensive nation for international education: Survey

Singapore is the fourth most expensive country in the world for international education, according to a survey this year by ExpatFinder.com.

The median cost of tuition fees at the 23 international schools surveyed here is US$23,198 (S$31,576) an annum. Only Switzerland, Austria and China are more costly than Singapore, with Swiss international schools charging a median of US$29,711 an annum.

Experts that The New Paper spoke to say that the difference in fees across the world may be attributed to several factors.

Ms Evon Estrop, managing director of relocation firm CS Mobility, said: "Apart from the cost of living, other factors such as the demand for private education, the size of classes and location contribute to the costs."

According to ExpatFinder.com, international education here can cost between US$2,300 and US$33,700.

It is estimated that there are about 30 international schools in Singapore.

Dr Paul Braker, digital communication and analytics manager at ExpatFinder.com, said the survey showed that cost of schooling in Singapore is on the more expensive end.

He said: "Inflation, along with the rising number of local parents who are opting to send their children to international schools, has kept fees high."