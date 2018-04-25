Singapore Parliament unveils mascot: Parley the winged lion

Singapore's Parliament now has its own mascot - a winged lion named Parley.

The plush toy, armed with a green book labelled "Parley", was unveiled on the Parliament of Singapore's Facebook page on Monday.

A biography indicates that Parley is "obsessed with photography" and includes facts like his favourite songs, which include Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You and Michael Learns To Rock's 25 Minutes.

His favourite books include Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code and E. B. White's Charlotte's Web

"Now that the Parliament of Singapore has launched its Instagram page, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin has invited me to be one of its administrators," wrote Parley in the Facebook post.

"I'll be sharing snapshots and nuggets of information on our Parliament's history and what goes on behind these walls."

The freshly minted Instagram account was set up on Monday and already has more than 620 followers.

Parley joins the ranks of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau's polar bear mascot Kopi Lim.