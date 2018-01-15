Singapore passport inspires animation on Total Defence

The NYP team's traditional style of animation is reminiscent of cartoons in the 1990s.

The all-girls team from Orchid Park Secondary School sees Singapore's powerful passport as testament of the country's good relations with other nations.

The Singapore passport is the second most powerful one in the world, according to two separate rankings.

Last year, when it took top spot briefly before Germany reclaimed the mantle in December, students from Orchid Park Secondary School were inspired to portray it in their short animation, Little Red Book.

Using colourful stamps in the pages of a passport, the team walks the viewer through Singapore's Total Defence strategies.

Student Teo Shao Ning, 15, told The New Paper: "Our passport's strength is an example of, and a privilege from, our government's good relations with other countries."

Besides enabling Singaporeans to travel to many countries, these relationships can encourage other countries to help the island-nation in times of need.

TOP 10

Shao Ning and her friends are in the top 10 this year in the student category of annual inter-school animation competition, N.E.mation!, which is in its 12th season.

Results will be announced on Feb 25.

Student Wan Oi Yin, also 15, said: "We featured the passport because every Singaporean has it and can relate to our message. Besides, it's not mentioned often in Total Defence themes."

National Service is the topic highlighted in the clip by a team from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), who are in the top 10 for the Youth Crowdsource category, which sees submitted story ideas developed into animation clips by tertiary students from NYP and the Institute of Technical Education's College Central.

Their animation clip, The 'Limited Edition', follows a teenage boy as he gets inspired by the NSmen he meets on the MRT, before finally donning his own NS uniform when he gets older.

Student Neo Yi Yun, 20, told TNP: "Like the boy, we wish for Singaporeans of every generation to look up to our NSmen. Anyone, not just boys, can be inspired to serve in NS."

To add a sense of nostalgia, the team used yellow hues and hand-drawn characters reminiscent of cartoons in the 90s.

Miss Neo, whose two brothers were NSmen, said: "I appreciate my brothers' sacrifice (for Singapore) because of their gruelling training. There are NSmen in every home, and they should be applauded.

"It's satisfying to see the final product after three weeks of (work) and (the competition) has confirmed our passion for animation and visual development."

While the winning clip from the Youth Crowdsource category is determined by academics and government agencies, the public can vote for their favourite clip in the Student Category from Jan 20 to Feb 11 on N.E.mation!'s website, voting app, Facebook page or via SMS.