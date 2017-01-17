Singapore passport second-most 'powerful'

The Singapore passport is the second most-powerful in the world, according to the 2017 Passport Index.

Singaporeans are holding on to the world's second-most "powerful" passport, according to a worldwide ranking.

Singapore was joint-second with Sweden, with a visa-free score of 156, while Germany was a point ahead at top spot in the 2017 Passport Index.

The index calculates each passport's visa-free score by using three steps:

Counting the number of countries each passport holder can visit without a visa, or where they can obtain a visa on arrival;

Comparing the two figures;

And using the United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index as a tie-breaker.

Compiled by financial advisory firm Arton Capital, the index looks at 193 countries and six territories.

The Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index placed Singapore fifth last year.