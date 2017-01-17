Singapore passport second-most 'powerful'
Singaporeans are holding on to the world's second-most "powerful" passport, according to a worldwide ranking.
Singapore was joint-second with Sweden, with a visa-free score of 156, while Germany was a point ahead at top spot in the 2017 Passport Index.
The index calculates each passport's visa-free score by using three steps:
- Counting the number of countries each passport holder can visit without a visa, or where they can obtain a visa on arrival;
- Comparing the two figures;
- And using the United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index as a tie-breaker.
Compiled by financial advisory firm Arton Capital, the index looks at 193 countries and six territories.
The Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index placed Singapore fifth last year.
The index ranked passports according to the total number of countries citizens have visa-free travel to.