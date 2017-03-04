Singapore police score high marks in public survey

The Singapore Police Force scored high marks in the latest public perception survey, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam revealed yesterday, in light of recent discussion about the public service.

"An incredible number of the public holds the police in high regard; 87 per cent regarded the police as a world-class crime-fighting organisation," Mr Shanmugam said during the Budget debate.

The 2016 survey involved 4,800 Singaporeans and permanent residents.

It showed that 90 per cent of respondents believe the police are ready to deal with any major law and order incident, and are well-prepared to respond to future security needs, he said.

Also, 88 per cent felt the police provide "a high quality of service".

Separately, 93 per cent of the respondents felt safe walking in their neighbourhood at night.

Mr Shanmugam credited the heightened police presence and the quick arrest of criminals as some reasons for the high score.

"All of this reflects the extraordinary level of faith and trust Singaporeans have in the police force.

"I have no doubt that the same goes for other Home Team departments... Many law enforcement agencies around the world envy this," he added.

A key factor is the "immense dedication and commitment of our Home Team officers", said Mr Shanmugam, adding that the overall crime rate last year of 588 cases per 100,000 population was the lowest since 2014.

That year, the figure was 589 cases per 100,000 people.

The survey results, made known to him on Thursday, may have been about the police, but they also give perspective to the discussions about the public service that had taken place in Parliament this week, said Mr Shanmugam.

During day two of the Budget debate on Wednesday, several MPs cited anecdotes to argue how the public service should think out of the box and be less zealous about guarding their own turf.

Nominated MP Kuik Shiao-Yin said more could be done for the working poor, while Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon) said he was concerned the public service may lack heart in its pursuit of efficiency.

Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon) pointed out that public servants can guard their turf too jealously, to the detriment of Singaporeans.

These cases arise because of structural reasons or inter-agency issues, but "are the exception and not the rule", said Mr Shanmugam, who is the latest minister to defend the public service after Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Senior Minister of State Desmond Lee did so on Thursday.

"In a large majority of cases, our public servants are outstanding, dedicated and go well beyond the call of duty and serve with heart," he said, adding that Mr Ng, Ms Lee and Ms Kuik share this view.