Singapore Pools building cladding 'poses fire risk'

The Singapore Pools building on Middle Road has been found to have cladding that does not adhere to fire safety standards, joining 15 other buildings with non-compliant material on their facades.

Checks are ongoing for 20 more buildings.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) posted the latest development on its website last night, its first update since it made public that 36 buildings here may be using combustible cladding from US brand Alubond.

Of these, 16 failed fire safety tests. Their panels were made of an aluminium composite materialfound to be non-Class 0 rated. Class 0 cladding is the only type of combustible panel material allowed for external facades.

The owners of these buildings have two months to remove the cladding, SCDF said on Aug 24. Meanwhile, the buildings are safe for occupancy as they have adequate fire-safety provisions such as escape routes and sprinklers.

Non-compliant cladding came into the limelight after the facade of an office building at Toh Guan Road went ablaze in May, killing a 54-year-old woman.

The Singapore Pools building features extensive metallic cladding on its outer facade. A fire broke out in the building on June 16. No one was injured.

A police report has been filed by SCDF and a probe into how non-Class 0 panels ended up on the exteriors is ongoing. - THE STRAITS TIMES

