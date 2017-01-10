Singapore Pools punters unable to claim sports winnings

The sign says that Singapore Pools is "not able to process sports prize claim temporarily".

Punters who had placed sports bets with Singapore Pools over the weekend were unable to collect their winnings.

One of them, Mr Wang Guozhi, 55, a store manager, told Lianhe Wanbao that he had won $1,500 in football bets over the weekend.

On Sunday, he went to two betting stations in Toa Payoh, but could not collect his winnings.

He told Lianhe Wanbao: "I went to the betting stations and was told that there was something wrong with the system and I couldn't collect my winnings.

"Many soccer fans are used to using their money from the winnings to place their next bets, but now they have to use their savings."

FIRST TIME

He added that this is the first time he could not collect his prize, after many years of placing bets.

The Singapore Pools website carried a notice informing punters of technical difficulties as of yesterday afternoon.

Punters were advised to hold on to their tickets until further notice.

Singapore Pools operates 88 branches and four LiveWire betting venues across the island.

When contacted yesterday, a Singapore Pools spokesman told The New Paper: "We are experiencing some technical issues with sports prize claims at our outlets, including LiveWire venues, and are working on resolving them."

She said that all other Singapore Pools' services are operating as per normal, and that customers can present their sports bet tickets at their outlets for prize claims from 9am today.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," the spokesman added.