Singapore River clean-up is 'never done': PM Lee

Forty years after Singapore embarked on a clean-up of the Singapore River, the Prime Minister said that keeping the river clean is a relentless effort and that people should help by refraining from littering.

"The river clean-up is never done," said Mr Lee Hsien Loong yesterday. "Singaporeans still must learn not to drop litter and trash on the ground, which washes into drains and the river, and has to be caught with booms along the way."

He was speaking at a 60th anniversary event for Malay daily Berita Harian. The newspaper's celebration includes a five-day exhibition by the Singapore River, honouring pioneers' efforts in the clean-up.

The amount of litter in the 3.2km-long Singapore River has barely changed in the past five years, said PUB.

Its contractors, using vessels like flotsam removal craft, retrieve an estimated 200kg to 400kg of litter a day from the river, between Kim Seng Road Bridge and Esplanade Bridge.

"The amount of litter has not significantly changed from five years ago," the national water agency told The Straits Times.

Besides leaves and twigs, litter collected includes plastic bags and plastic bottles.

Litter around the Singapore River area - which include Clarke Quay, Boat Quay and Robertson Quay - is washed into drains by rain and finds its way into the river.

In his speech, PM Lee recalled the state of the Singapore River before 1977: "The water was black, notoriously smelly and toxic".

A blind telephone operator who worked at his mother's law firm always knew when to get off the bus because he could smell the river when the bus crossed it, said PM Lee.

It took much coordination, planning, and a "determination and political will" to remove the pollution.

Over 10 years, Singapore dredged up the polluted riverbed and removed pig farms and other pollutive industries, he said. There was also a need to sewer up all premises in the catchment, relocate squatters to HDB flats, street hawkers to new hawker centres, and shipyards to Pasir Panjang, he added.

Dr Albert Winsemius, the chief economic adviser then, even had a bet with the river clean-up team that the river would not sustain life, recalled PM Lee.

"He recommended that we turn the Singapore River into a sewage system by covering it up," he said.

On what can be done today, chief executive of water solutions company Aquayana, Mr Hassan Ahmad, said there could be more platforms to show the impact of litter on water supply.

Mr Hassan added that there has to be education at all levels.

"As (former national water agency PUB chairman) Tan Gee Paw said, you don't need a PhD to solve the issue, it's more of willpower, to rally the people to solve it together," he said.