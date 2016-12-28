Singapore 'second most vegan-friendly city in Asia'

Singapore has earned second spot on animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta's) list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Cities in Asia for its vegan food scene.

Peta highlighted vegan eateries in Singapore such as VeganBurg, in Eunos, which offers "meaty" plant-based burgers, and Genesis Vegan Restaurant in Owen Road, which has "fish head" vermicelli, "chicken" rice and vegan cheesecake.

Meat-free versions of local dishes such as laksa, mee pok and orh nee are served at Loving Hut in Joo Chiat Road, while Circular Road's VegCafe offers vegan char kway teow, mee siam and tofu goreng.

Peta's vice-president of international campaigns, Mr Jason Baker, said in a press release yesterday: "Whether you're looking for first-rate artisanal food, a decadent dessert, or a low-key lunch, Singapore has the vegan restaurant for you.

Top 10 veganfriendly cities in Asia 1. Taipei, Taiwan 2. Singapore 3. Chiang Mai, Thailand 4. Makati, Philippines 5. Bangalore, India 6. Hong Kong 7. Bangkok, Thailand 8. Bali, Indonesia 9. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam 10. Shanghai, China

Taipei, Taiwan, pipped Singapore to top spot, with Chiang Mai, Thailand, placing third, followed by Makati, Philippines, and Bangalore,India (see report, left).