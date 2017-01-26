Singapore is seventh least corrupt country

Singapore ranked 7th on graft watchdog Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index, up from 8th place in 2015.

Singapore has moved up a notch in an annual ranking of countries deemed the least corrupt in the world.

But it scored 84 points on the latest index, down from 85 in the previous year.

The score runs from zero, which is highly corrupt, to 100, which is very clean.

ZERO TOLERANCE

Mr Wong Hong Kuan, director of Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said the results were a testament to the country's "zero tolerance in our fight against corruption".

"This result is consistent with the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy's 2016 Report on Corruption in Asia which ranked Singapore as the least corrupt country in Asia, a position we held since 1995," he said.