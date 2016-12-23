Singapore spin on Cards Against Humanity raises over $30,000

Limpeh Says started out as a school project for Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts student Tan Yong Heng.

Card game Limpeh Says is available at each of the Play Nation outlets here.

Just two hours after launching his Kickstarter project yesterday, he raised more than $30,000 - surpassing his target of $20,000 - with nearly 600 backers from Singapore and around the world.

His project, Limpeh Says, puts a local spin on popular card game Cards Against Humanity.

The latter is the No. 1 best-selling game on Amazon. Its goal is to match cards together to create funny and politically incorrect statements to impress a "card czar" who will award points.

The all-Singaporean Limpeh Says was conceptualised by final-year Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts student Tan Yong Heng, 20.

Its 550 cards poke fun at local tales and personalities, from Amos Yee and the Standard Chartered bank robbery to national service and terrorist Mas Selamat. The "card czar" is called Limpeh, the Hokkien term for "my father".

It targets those aged between 18 and 45 who are "open-minded".

Mr Tan told The New Paper: "This is one way Singaporeans can laugh at themselves. It is all in the name of good fun."

He added that Singaporeans are often "too caught up in being obedient and law-abiding citizens" that they forget to have fun.

The game is priced at $40. His backers are expected to receive the game by March. The campaign will continue to run for 37 more days.

SCHOOL PROJECT

Limpeh Says started out as a school project for Mr Tan in April. He then collaborated with Mr Gabriel Leow, founder of games cafe Play Nation, to take it a step further.

The duo took legal precautions by contacting the creators of Cards Against Humanity and consulting a lawyer.

"A single card, when read, cannot be offensive. But we tried to push as far as we could. Topics such as race, religion and education are included," said Mr Tan.

One of the project's backers, undergraduate Junie Lee, 20, said the "uniquely Singaporean sense of humour" won her over.

"I'm excited to play this because I'll finally know how it feels to play something like Cards Against Humanity, but with jokes only Singaporeans will understand."