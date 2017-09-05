Singaporean biker hit by car after daughter’s wedding in Malacca

Mr Alias Ismail was trying to speak after he was hit.

He was injured in a road accident while heading back to Singapore after attending his daughter's wedding in Malacca, Malaysia.

The Singaporean motorcyclist was allegedly hit by a Malaysian car near Batu Pahat on Sunday evening.

Mr Alias Ismail, 57, suffered injuries that included three broken ribs and a bleeding stomach.

An Aetos officer, who wanted to be known only as Mr Hid, 26, told The New Paper that he was on his way back to Singapore from Kuala Lumpur at about 8.40pm when he spotted Mr Alias lying on the road.

"When I was passing by, I saw many people on the road shoulder," he said.

"From what they said, Mr Alias was riding on the left side of the road when the car hit him."

Mr Hid was unable to identify the exact location, being unfamiliar with the area.

He did not see any blood as it was dark and there were many people surrounding Mr Alias.

He said Mr Alias was conscious and trying to speak.

"He was in pain and everyone just told him to lie down and not move until the ambulance arrived," he said.

Mr Hid later posted pictures of Mr Alias' passport and motorcycle on Facebook, hoping to inform his relatives.

Mr Alias' nephew, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ayiz, responded to the post.

He told TNP that his uncle was warded at a hospital in Batu Pahat.

He said: "He is in the process of being transferred to the National University Hospital."

A 24-year-old Singaporean, Mr Justinian Tan, died last week from his injuries after he was hit by a car in Johor Baru.

The hit-and-run driver in that incident was later arrested and has since been released on bail.