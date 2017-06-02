Singaporean charged with illegally hiring foreigners

A 40-year-old Singaporean, Sao Wei Loon, was charged yesterday with hiring 19 foreigners without valid work passes to work at night markets.

Investigations revealed that Sao hired 19 Indonesian nationals without valid work passes to work as stall assistants at three pasar malams, or night markets, last year, the Ministry of Manpower said.

The illegal employment period of each worker ranged from three days to over three weeks, and the offence was committed between June 1 and Sept 16 last year.

If convicted, he faces a fine of between $5,000 and $30,000 and up to 12 months' jail.

In a separate case, a former director and a current director of logistics company SK Yap Construction were convicted on May 2 of conspiring to hire 10 foreign workers without valid work passes. Each director was fined a total of $79,000, in default of 33 weeks' imprisonment, and banned from employing foreign workers.

MOM advised employers that they are not allowed to hire a foreigner without first obtaining a valid work pass. Those working in bazaars or night markets are not exempted from this requirement, the ministry said.

Employers who flout the law can be fined a maximum of $30,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both. They will also be banned from employing foreign workers.

Members of the public with information about illegal employment offences can report the matter to MOM at 6438-5122 or e-mail mom-fmmd@mom.gov.sg. - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY PRISCILLA GOY