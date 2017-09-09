Singaporean doctor dies during Bali diving trip

Dr Wong Yu Yi was married with three children.

A Singaporean aesthetics doctor on a diving trip in Bali, Indonesia, died on Wednesday morning.

Dr Wong Yu Yi, 48, who worked at CSK Laser Aesthetic Clinic in Novena Medical Centre, was on a 20m dive with two friends and a guide at the Blue Lagoon, near Padangbai Harbour.

It is a popular spot for diving and is known for its clean beaches and clear waters.

The Bali Post reported that the group arrived at the lagoon on Wednesday at about 8.30am that day and dived at 9.10am.

While underwater, Dr Wong suddenly signalled to guide Nyoman Ariastawan, 29, that she needed to ascend.

The guide followed her, but when they broke the surface, Dr Wong was already unconscious.

She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Bali Post identified Dr Wong's two friends as Ms Yap Shu Mei, 49, and Ms Rini Astuti Wulandari, 27.

BOSS AND FRIEND

Dr Wong's boss, Dr Shiau Ee Leng, medical director of CSK Clinics, told The New Paper yesterday that they had been friends for 30 years.

She said: "We have known each other since we were 18, and the staff are shocked. Morale is down because Dr Wong was well liked by everyone, including her patients."

Dr Wong has three teenage children and her husband is a hand surgeon.

Dr Shiau added that Dr Wong had worked at CSK for about five years and was hardworking and open to new ideas.

She said: "She was an experienced diver who always talked about her trips, having picked up the activity more than five years ago."

She added that Dr Wong's family had travelled to Bali to bring her body back.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TNP that the ministry and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta had rendered consular assistance to Dr Wong's family and extended their condolences.

In July, Singaporean diver Rinta Paul Mukkam went missing during a diving trip off Indonesia's Komodo Island, sparking a 10-day search operation.

Her body has yet to be found.