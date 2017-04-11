Singaporean driver dies in fiery crash

The Mazda driven by Mr Tay Hock Lai flipped on its side and caught fire after crashing.

A Singaporean man and a Malaysian woman died in a fiery car crash in Muar, Johor, yesterday.

Mr Tay Hock Lai, 54, is believed to have lost control of the car, crashing it into a telecom box around 4am.

He and one of his two passengers, Ms Chan Choon Siang, 35, died, while Ms Lynette Lim, a 44-year-old Singaporean, was admitted to the Sultanah Fatimah hospital in Muar with a fractured right arm.

Muar police chief Azman Ayob told The Straits Times initial investigations showed the crash had "caused 100 per cent burns" but did not elaborate.

The car reportedly flipped on its side and caught fire after crashing near a temple at Jalan Bakri.

The Star online news site said firemen took about two hours to put out the fire.

A 58-year-old witness, who was watching over the nearby temple, said he heard a loud boom and saw a car burning while a young woman frantically asked for help from passing cars, reported Chinese Daily Nanyang Siang Pau.

In a separate accident, a 38-year-old foreign worker died after he was knocked down by a taxi in Woodlands on Sunday night.

Chinese national Li Yong was heading to a dormitory from a nearby factory when he was hit by the taxi at about 11.20pm at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 7 and Gambas Avenue.

A passer-by, who gave his name only as Mr Wong, was sending a friend home when he saw a taxi by the side of the road and a blue tent beside it, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The 48-year-old technician said: "I heard witnesses say the victim was crossing the road while the pedestrian traffic light was green when he was hit by the taxi."

The collision shattered the taxi's windscreen, and its left rear view mirror came loose.

The worker died on the spot.

Police said a 49-year-old taxi driver had been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.