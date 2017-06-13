Singaporean female ISIS radical detained

Two years ago, they discovered she had become a believer and wanted to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The father and mother of Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, both freelance Quranic teachers, did not inform the authorities, but instead, tried to rehabilitate their daughter on their own. And failed.

The authorities eventually got wind of Izzah's radical beliefs and she is now the first woman in Singapore to be detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) for radicalism.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the 22-year-old was detained earlier this month.

Izzah, an infant care assistant at a People's Action Party Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots Preschool, wanted to be a martyr's widow for ISIS.

According to MHA, Izzah was not planning any attack in Singapore but she did intend to travel to Syria to join ISIS, which has threatened attacks against Singapore.

The mother of one began to be radicalised in 2013 by ISIS online propaganda. Her parents and sister discovered the situation in 2015, but did not alert the authorities.

The ministry said: "Early reporting could enable the individual who is at risk of becoming radicalised to be given proper guidance and counselling. They could be steered away from the path of radicalisation and may not need to be severely dealt with under the law."

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said in a Facebook post yesterday that Izzah's case is a reminder of the serious threat of terrorism.

He said: "I strongly condemn the extremists who abuse Islam for their own twisted agenda. They belong to a small group. The overwhelming majority of us utterly reject their ideology and distortion of Islam.

"Every time we see a case such as this, we are all deeply disappointed and worried that Singaporeans will have doubts about Muslims."

Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister for Communications and Information, reminded Muslims to alert the authorities of any kind of suspicious behaviour or signs of radicalisation among (their) family and friends.

"This is the best way for us to help the individual, our loved ones from harming themselves and others," he said. "We are not here to condemn the individual. We condemn the act, but we want to save the individual. We want to help him or her, who has gone astray. We want to bring him or her back to the straight path."

The MHA did not reveal how Izzah's activities were discovered specifically, but it did say that when there is basis to suspect that a person may be radicalised, they would be called up for interview. How the investigation develops depends largely on the findings and the assessment of the threat posed by the individual.

Although the individual might be referred for counselling and other mitigating measures if they are found to be in the nascent stages of radicalisation, MHA said it would not hesitate to use the ISA to deal with individuals who are radicalised and have engaged in terrorist conduct.

While Izzah was being investigated, a family member destroyed important evidence regarding her plans and authorities are looking into taking action against this person.

Izzah shared pro-ISIS materials online and created new social media profiles when administrators took down her content, boasting to a contact that the authorities here had not detected her.

Believing she would reap heavenly rewards if she married an ISIS fighter who died in battle, Izzah planned to settle down with him and her child in Syria.

Izzah was also prepared to undergo military training and fight to defend ISIS.

She believed the terrorist group represented the true spirit of Islam. She had developed a wide network of foreign contacts online including militants and supporters, some of whom have since been killed in Syria or arrested for terrorist activities.

Singapore's highest Islamic authority, Mufti, Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram, called on the community to take the threat of self-radicalisation "very seriously".

He said: "I am deeply troubled by the news of the latest arrest - that someone so young could have been swayed by these nefarious beliefs, and would want to throw her life away...

"One life lost to exclusivism and extremism is one life too many." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY DAVID SUN

